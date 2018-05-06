Bahraini Deputy Prime Minister receives UAE Ambassador

Al Arrayed congratulated Sheikh Sultan on assuming the post and wished him good luck and success in his diplomatic assignment through enhancing the strong cooperation between the two fraternal countries in various avenues.

He hailed the strong and growing bilateral fraternal relations in all fields in light of the distinguished ties between the two countries' leadership.

The Bahraini Deputy Prime Minister said that the UAE diplomat will receive the full support by Bahraini government officials in order to ensure the continuation of strong ties between the two sides.

Sheikh Sultan thanked Al Arrayed for the warm welcome. He also indicated that the distinguished relations between the two countries are a role model in all avenues, emphasising that he will do his best to achieve the ambitions of the wise leadership in both countries.