Nahyan bin Mubarak lays foundation stone of Al Reem Mall in Abu Dhabi

The ceremony took place today at Al Reem Island, with the participation of several officials, diplomats and leaders from the public and private sectors, including Salah Mohammed Al Baijan, Ambassador of Kuwait to the UAE, Abdulhamid Saeed, CEO of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group and Managing Director of Al Reem Investment Company, and Faisal Sultan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Real Estate Company.

Shane Eldstrom, CEO of the Al Farwaniya Property Development Company, praised the presence of Sheikh Nahyan, which reflects the importance of the Al Reem Mall while adding that it is expected to be a leading retail destination in Abu Dhabi, as it will offer a variety of entertainment and restaurant options in the heart of the capital.

Faisal Sultan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Real Estate Company, sdaid that the mall, which is expected to become a leading retail destination, aims to provide Abu Dhabi residents with a wide selection of entertainment, restaurant and shopping options while stressing that since the start of its construction, the project has witnessed considerable momentum in its development.

He added that they are looking forward to completing the complex, which will help to promote the position of Al Reem Island among the urban infrastructure of Abu Dhabi.

After its completion, the project will provide two million square feet of leasing area, out of a total floor space of 2.9 million square feet of multiple floors, which will include 450 local and international retail stores, as well as hypermarkets, major stores, and a wide selection of entertainment, such as the Abu Dhabi Ice Park, a modern cinema and 85 restaurants serving various international cuisine.