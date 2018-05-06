ERC signs agreement with Taiz Governorate to implement first phase of Year of Zayed projects

  • Sunday 06, May 2018 in 7:01 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has signed an agreement with Taiz Governorate to implement the first phase of its Year of Zayed 2018 projects, in the areas of education, water and food.
The agreement was signed by Saeed Al Ali, Director of the ERC in Aden, and Waheeb Al Hakeemi, Under-Secretary of Taiz Governorate, who announced that the value of their phase one projects, which will be launched in the coming months, will total AED2 million.
 
Al Hakeemi thanked the UAE and its wise leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for supporting Yemen.
 
Dr. Ali announced, in April, that the ERC will launch Year of Zayed projects worth AED35 million, which will be implemented over three phases.