Armed Forces unification a turning point in UAE history: Sheikha Fatima

In a statement to mark the 42nd anniversary of the Armed Forces unification, she said, "The late Sheikh Zayed was a strong believer that the sons and daughters of the UAE are the only ones who will bear the responsibility of protecting the country's territories and achievements.

"Sheikh Zayed was very keen on empowering women to work shoulder to shoulder with men in building our country in all areas. The UAE Armed Forces, since it was established, paid great attention to the continuous role played by women in defending the country. The decision that has been made to allow Emirati women to join the Armed Forces was a very wise one as it empowers them to carry on their national duties.

"The Khawla bint Al Azwar Military School has today become a very important channel for providing the UAE Armed Forces with highly talented and well-trained female conscripts in a range of military specialisations. The graduation of one batch of Emirati female pilots from the Khalifa bin Zayed Air College is a strong indication of the ability of UAE women to work in different military areas.

"The UAE’s wise leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Members of the Supreme Council leave no stone unturned to support and develop the UAE Armed Forces."

She also highly valued the decision made by the UAE leadership to pay a salary bonus to the employees of federal and local governments in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the UAE’s founding father, the late Shaikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, on 6th May, saying it is a very wise decision that has made all the Emirati people, men and women alike, feel joyful and satisfied.