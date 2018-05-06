UAE President orders $200 million for UAE Pakistan Assistance Programme

The signing comes in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, under the support of Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and the follow-up of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, to provide humanitarian aid to Pakistan.

The UAE PAP has been launched with the objective of providing help and humanitarian assistance to the people of Pakistan and support their development initiatives for a better future. Its mission is to execute development aid projects that offer sustainability and continuous benefits to beneficiaries over the long run.

The agreement, which will be funded by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), was signed in Islamabad by Abdullah Khalifa Al Ghafli, PAP Director, and Commandant MCE Major General Anwar Ul Haq Chaudhry of the Pakistani Army, in the presence of Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan General Qamar Javed Bajwa and UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obeid Al Zaabi.

At the end of the signing ceremony, the UAE representatives presented a memorial plaque to the Chief of Pakistan Army, marking the 51st anniversary of the drive of humanitarian aid for Pakistan initiated by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in 1967.

Commenting on the agreement, Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, affirmed that the launch of the third phase of the UAE's development and humanitarian projects in Pakistan underscores the commitment of the UAE to stand constantly by the people of Pakistan, affirming that the PAP is a pioneering model and a tangible guide to success of the humanitarian development effort of the UAE leadership.

Al-Zaabi added that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces has played a prominent role in polio eradication in Pakistan thanks to his generous donations to provide anti polio-vaccinations to Pakistani children in remote and hard-to-reach areas.

One more reflection of the historical and distinctive relations between the two countries is the large Pakistani community living in the UAE, wo have significantly contributed to the country’s development drive and journey of success, the ambassador maintained.

"The UAE-Pakistan model of cooperation is based on remarkable political, economic and trade relations, defense, security and cultural ties, and efficient exchange of experience across multiple domains," he said, noting that the UAE is the largest trading partner of Pakistan in the Middle East, with both countries meeting each other's needs for food security and energy.