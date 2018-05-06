Reem Al Hashimy concludes tour in Caribbean countries

The tour included the Cuba, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and Grenadines, Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Dominican Republic.

During the visit, she met with a number of Presidents and Foreign, Energy, Tourism and Economic ministers. During her meetings with key officials, Al Hashimy discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations, investment, trade fields and possibilities of opening up opportunities for investors as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.

On the sidelines of the visit, the UAE minister also signed an agreement regarding mutual waiver of prior entry visa requirements with Saint Vincent and Grenadines for holders of diplomatic, special and ordinary passports.