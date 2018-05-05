Hamad Al Sharqi orders payment of one-month basic salary to all Fujairah government employees and retirees on Zayed centennial

This comes In implementation to the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to order the payment of one-month salary to all serving and retired government employees, civilians and military, as well as beneficiaries of social welfare services.

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has instructed the payment of one month basic salary to all employees and retired employees of Fujairah government as well as beneficiaries of social welfare services.

The kind gesture is in celebration of the centennial anniversary of the birth of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, observed on 6th May, 2018.