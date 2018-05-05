Saud bin Saqr orders payment of one-month basic salary to all RAK government employees and retirees on Zayed centennial

This comes in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to order the payment of one-month salary to all serving and retired government employees, civilians and military, as well as beneficiaries of social welfare services.

The kind gesture is in celebration of the centennial anniversary of the birth of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, observed on 6th May, 2018.

Sheikh Saud hailed the initiative of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa which comes in line with the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed and his attention to the Emiratis. He also recalled his noble values