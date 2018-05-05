Ajman Ruler orders payment of one-month basic salary to all local government employees to mark Zayed's centennial anniversary

Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has ordered the payment of one-month salary to all employees of government of Ajman.
This comes In implementation of directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to pay one-month basic salary to all employees of the federal government.  
 
The kind gesture is in celebration of the centennial anniversary of the birth of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, observed on 6th May, 2018.  