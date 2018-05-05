Saud Al Mu'alla orders payment of one-month basic salary for employees of UAQ's government

Sharjah 24 – WAM: As per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to order the payment of a one-month basic salary to the employees of the federal government.
Coinciding with the  celebration of the centennial anniversary of the birth of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, observed on 6th May, 2018, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has ordered a one-month basic salary to all employees of the Government of Umm Al Qaiwain on the occasion. 
 
UAQ Ruler hailed the initiative of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, which comes in the light of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan's approach and his following his legacy and giving on this occasion in which we recall his valuable legacy. 