Mohamed bin Zayed orders payment of one-month basic salary to Abu Dhabi government employees on Zayed centennial

  • Sunday 06, May 2018 in 12:30 AM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has instructed the payment of one month basic salary to all employees and retired employees of the Abu Dhabi government before Eid al-Fitr.
This comes In implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to order the payment of one-month salary to all serving and retired government employees, civilians and military, as well as beneficiaries of social welfare services. 
 
The kind gesture from the leadership is in celebration of the centennial anniversary of the birth of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, observed on 6th May, 2018.