UAE Soldiers are showing patriotic epics, says Yemeni Ambassador

In his remarks to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the Unification of the UAE Armed Forces which falls on May 6, Al Menhali said that the UAE's brave soldiers are showing all kinds bravery with their precious blood in the battle field.

He added that May 6 represents a milestone in the journey of the UAE and a translation of the principles of the founding leaders, based on an absolute belief in the importance of strengthening the foundations and pillars of the Union, which continues the march of building, development and renaissance with full determination.

He also indicated that the UAE Armed Forces have proved that they are the strong shield of the UAE, and the factory of powerful men who are always ready to defend their homeland and their Arab nation.

The Yemeni Ambassador also pointed out, " While the UAE's leadership and people are observing the anniversary of the Unification of the UAE Armed Forces, we have to remember with loyalty and gratitude the brave acts conducted by the Emirati soldiers which reflect their sacrifices on the Yemeni land. They are defending justice and legitimacy against the attempt to hijack the Yemeni state by the Iranian Houthi militias, and the right of the Yemeni people to live in peace and stability.''