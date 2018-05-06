Ruler of Ajman: Our Armed Forces are an incubator of bravery and heroism

Speaking to the military journal, 'Nation Shield', on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the Unification of the UAE Armed Forces, H.H. Sheikh Humaid said, "Our armed forces have set examples of true sacrifice and giving by providing relief and emergency humanitarian assistance to the victims of wars and disasters, ensuring the delivery of aid to the needy and shelters to refugees and displaced, while treating the wounded, and rebuilding war-stricken areas."

The full text of the interview is as follows:: "Today we celebrate the 42nd anniversary of the Unification of our Armed Forces in fulfillment of our pledge of allegiance and our gratitude to our homeland. On this day, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his brothers, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates delivered their well thought-out vision for the future of this country, taking the historic decision on May 6th, 1976, to unify the Armed Forces and establish one army for the nation that protects its soil and safeguards its security, stability, achievements and gains while consolidating the entity of the Union and fortifying its pillars.

On this precious national occasion, we would like to convey our deepest congratulations, and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, along with Their Highnesses, the Rulers of the Emirates.

As we observe this precious memory, we recall with pride and sincere gratitude the pioneering role and strenuous efforts of the Founding Leaders, whose noble endeavours have been closely followed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, who is consummating a national drive in furtherance of the principles of power and dignity and preservation of human dignity, while continuing to fortify the pillars of a noble homeland that is protected by brave soldiers. We extend our appreciation and gratitude to all the members of the Armed Forces, including commanders, officers, rankers and soldiers who have contributed to the establishment of the foundation stone of this great nation.

The Armed Forces are an incubator of bravery and heroism, and the pillars country is based on, providing the power that preserves the country's independence, sovereignty and the citizen's dignity and security. It is no secret that our armed forces have become among the strongest armies of this age thanks to the world-standard efficiency they boast, the advanced weaponry systems they own, the sophisticated abilities they have developed following a systematic scientific planning, and the long experience they have gained as a result of an efficient exchange of expertise with different countries. The joint military exercises conducted with our allies, brothers and friends provide an evidence of the strength of our Armed Forces and their distinction and rapid growth that they have achieved in line with the overall sustainable development drive witnessed nationwide.

This historic decision has placed our Armed Forces among the world’s most powerful armies and enabled them to contribute effectively, along with the forces of our brothers in the GCC countries and our Arab nation, to achieving security and stability in the region. Our armed forces have set examples of true sacrifice and giving by providing relief and emergency humanitarian assistance to the victims of wars and disasters, ensuring the delivery of aid to the needy and shelters to refugees and displaced, while treating the wounded, and rebuilding war-stricken areas.

The 42nd anniversary of the unification of our Armed Forces falls upon us while our soldiers are sacrificing their very lives in defending the legitimacy in Yemen. Every drop of Emirati blood is a source of pride and honour for all of us.

We take this opportunity to convey a message of sublime respect and honour to the families of the martyrs and their dear mothers and tell them that their children are our children; their sorrows are our sorrows; and the loss of their sons are deeply felt in the bottom of our hearts; but the feelings of pride of what they have done for us all overwhelm our deep feeling of sadness. They have provided the most sublime examples of sacrifice and devotion to our religion, homeland, and legitimacy and righteousness. We pray to God Almighty to accept them among the prophets and the righteous, and to raise their ranks in Paradise, and to place their souls in gardens of perpetual bliss.

We are proud as well of our sons and daughters in the national service, who are joining the Armed Forces out of their solid belief in the responsibility they are entrusted with and their feeling of belongingness and loyalty to the homeland as well as their desire to serve their present and future and preserve the gains of their country.

In conclusion, we pray to Allah Almighty, on this revered occasion, to bless our leaders and our people, and to keep our valiant soldiers as the protective shield of our homeland."