Fujairah Ruler: UAE will remain a key partner and player in enhancing stability in region

Below is the statement in full: ''As we mark the 42nd anniversary of our Armed Forces' Unification on 6th May, we express our profound pride and glory for the loyalty of the army personnel to their homeland and for offering their lives to make the UAE enjoy safety, security and stability. We also treasure the strategic role our Armed Forces are playing in reinforcing security and stability in the UAE and the region at large and in supporting Arab causes and assisting other brethren to preserve national and Arab security.

On this glorious occasion, we solemnly remember the nation's martyrs who answered the call of land and humanity to support the legitimacy in Yemen under ''Operation Restoring Hope' and to stand with the truth. While doing that, they won the honour of sacrifice and wrote through their heroism the finest values of nobility, loyalty and patriotism. We pledge them to value their sacrifices and the responsibility they left to us. Sacrifices of Emirati servicemen and people will continue whenever there is a call for national duty to prove our solid Union to the world.

The observance of this anniversary is a celebration of gains of the Union whose pillars were supported by our Armed Forces which also preserve its developmental and cultural achievements.

The UAE will - under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces - always stand ready to preserve and protect the nation's gains and assets and to confront risks targeting facing the region. The UAE will also remain a key partner and player in enhancing stability in the Arab region in general and that of neighbouring countries in particular and steer its foreign policy to deliver strategic objectives and keep political balance between countries of the world.''