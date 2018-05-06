UAQ Ruler: Emiratis have engaged in battles of honour and glory in Yemen

Speaking on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the Unification of the UAE Armed Forces, to the military journal, 'Nation Shield', H.H. Sheikh Saud Al Mu'alla, added that Emiratis have contributed to enhancing security, peace and stability along the humanitarian missions of the Armed Forces in different parts of the world. "This confirms that the founding principles of the state and its prudent leadership strongly advocate internationalism so as to support the right and assist others in time of peace and time of war as well as during natural disasters," he said.

Below is the statement in full: ''It is a source of pride and glory that we mark the 42nd anniversary of the decision taken by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was backed by his fellow founding fathers, to unify the Armed Forces and lay the foundation of this young state so as to solidify the structure of the Union by a high sense of national will that strengthened our unity, increased our gains and contributed to developing a long-term inclusive strategy for building and development under national cohesion and modernisation of military capabilities. This strategy instilled the spirt of loyalty in the Emirati people as loyalty to the country's leadership and the implementation of its directives, has become a national policy that strongly supported and firmly believed by every Emirati citizen.

In adopting the leadership's strategy for human resources development so as to contribute to the nation's building and development on one hand and having the courage, sacrifice and loyalty on the other, the Emirati citizen has gained rich experiences in work and leadership skills as well as consolidating his combat doctrine along the humanitarian role of the Armed Forces. He engaged in battles of dignity, honour and glory in 'Operation Decisive Storm' in Yemen, made victories as our martyrs set proud example in sacrifice and courage. Families of those martyrs have also shown high sense of patriotism which we all proud of.

Under this combat doctrine and national duty imperatives, the Emirati citizen contributed to enhancing security, peace and stability along the humanitarian role of the Armed Forces in different parts of the world. This confirms that founding principles of the state and its prudent leadership strongly advocate internationalism so as to support the right and assist others in time of peace and time of war as well as during natural disasters.

A salute of reverence and respect to the nation's martyrs and their families. May the Almighty Allah grant his mercy to their souls and accept them among the martyrs and good companions.''