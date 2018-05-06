RAK Ruler: UAE heroes set glorious examples of sacrifice

Sheikh Saud added that the country's Armed Forces are the incubators of bravery, heroism and sacrifices.

Speaking to the military journal, 'Nation Shield', on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the Unification of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Saud stated that the UAE Armed forces are proving - while standing steadfast in the face of the enemies of the homeland - to be capable of ensuring stability and peace, saying that the successive victories achieved by the country's Armed Forces inside and outside the country speak for themselves and bear witness to the sublime level of excellence and distinction they boast at all levels.

The full text of the RAK Ruler's statement is as follows: "The Commemoration of the Unification of our Armed Forces constitutes a precious, grand memory, graciously cherished by all of us, thanks to the essential role played by the armed forces in supporting the pillars of the United Arab Emirates. Our noble Armed Forces are the incubators of bravery, heroism and sacrifices.

Today, as we live to celebrate the 42nd anniversary of the unification of our armed forces under a single central command, flag and slogan, we have become proud of our brave armed forces, who serve as the shield that preserves our national gains and sustain the drive of development and modernisation in our beloved homeland, the United Arab Emirates.

The historic decision taken by the Federal Supreme Council of the Union under the chairmanship of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may Allah have mercy on him, to unify the armed forces under one leadership, has provided countless indications that the Union is sound, healthy and strong. And it was only a short time before our armed forces have become a great pillar following the consolidation of the concept of one destiny and national belonging. The journey of determination started by the nation's sons and daughters toward development, achievement, construction, reconstruction, and progress is not but a translation of the directives of the founding fathers and then our current wise leadership. It was the role of the armed forces to defend the sovereignty and preserve the dignity of our nation. Therefore, it was necessary to qualify the national cadres, who have proved to have the will, acumen and values of belongingness, and believed that nothing is more previous than the homeland.

Today our armed forces are proving - while standing steadfast in the face of the enemies of the homeland- to be capable of ensuring stability and peace, and this is what earned them the appreciation and respect of the whole world in general and the people of the UAE in particular. The successive victories achieved by our armed forces inside and outside the country speak for themselves and bear witness to the sublime level of excellence and distinction they boast at all levels.

When we speak today about the anniversary of the unification of the armed forces, we must pay tribute to the guidance and support of my brother President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. We also commend my brother His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who translated the vision of the President of the State, and advanced the armed forces into new heights until they turned to be a source of pride for the UAE people and gained the admiration of all countries thanks to their rapid and remarkable evolution and advanced capabilities. The heroes of the United Arab Emirates set glorious examples of sacrifice and fought the most difficult battles to restore legitimacy in Yemen and protect the interests of this sisterly nation.

We recall with great pride the sacrifices of the martyrs of the Armed Forces who graciously sacrificed their lives so that the UAE flag continue to fly high in all platforms. These sacrifices demonstrate the cohesion of the UAE people and the solidarity they have with their wise leadership - an example to be emulated by the whole world.

On the 42 anniversary of the unification of our Armed Forces, I extend my highest congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Supreme Commander of Armed Forces, to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces along with their brothers, Rulers of the UAE, to our sons in the Armed Forces and to the people of the United Arab Emirates, praying to Allah Almighty to keep the UAE prosperous and glorious."