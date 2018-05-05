Armed Forces spread UAE's message for peace, stability: Al Bowardi

In a statement made to mark the 42nd anniversary of the Armed Forces Unification Day, Al Bowardi said that day by day, the UAE is proving its capability and is ready to deter all threats, confronting and eradicating terrorism and providing support to the brothers in Yemen to ease their plight.

"We are proud of our Armed Forces and their achievements in all fields. Their competence resolve is translated in the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who said, ‘The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan is ready to deal with any threats and hostile acts,’" he said.

On this occasion, Al Bowardi extended greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and to the people of the UAE.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to save and spare the UAE from any evil and harm and rest the souls of the martyrs in paradise along with prophets, the righteous and good persons.