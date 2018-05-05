Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law on Dubai Health Authority

The new Law further enables DHA to achieve its objectives including regulating medical services in Dubai, enhancing competiveness and transparency, improving medical services and products based on international best practices and achieving the sector’s objectives according to approved strategic plans.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed affirmed that the UAE places a high priority on health services and community welfare, and developing the sector is one of the most important objectives of the country’s sustainable development plans. He said the government is keen to provide quality medical services.

Sheikh Mohammed said: "The new Law will facilitate a new growth phase in the healthcare sector and help cement Dubai’s position as a global hub for medical tourism. We want to offer the best healthcare facilities and services and attract top healthcare establishments, the best medical personnel and the most advanced technologies."

His Highness called on Dubai’s medical community to pursue innovation and develop creative solutions for meeting future requirements and achieving strategic objectives.

According to the Law, DHA will ensure the availability of quality medical insurance programmes, improve medical services according to the highest international standards, contribute to providing attractive infrastructure for investments, boost Dubai’s position as a global hub for medical tourism and medical education, encourage innovation in the healthcare sector and improve preventive healthcare measures.

The Law specified DHA’s responsibilities to include preparing a comprehensive strategic plan for Dubai’s healthcare sector, conducting studies and surveys to define Dubai’s future needs and matching the results with future investments, licensing and monitoring medical workers and medical facilities according to DHA’s approved regulations, regulating medical education and medical research in collaboration with competent local and international authorities and drafting and developing policies and procedures for the healthcare sector in Dubai.

The Law authorises DHA to regulate and approve the prices of medical services offered by private healthcare facilities in Dubai and ensure the quality of medical services. DHA is also responsible for regulating and facilitating the sending of patients for specialised medical treatment to healthcare facilities both within and outside the country, regulating and overseeing medical tourism in collaboration with concerned authorities, managing and developing policies that govern medical insurance and regulating medical advertising in Dubai.

The new Law does not contravene the provisions of Law No. (9) of 2011 on Dubai Healthcare City.

Law No. (8) of 2018 replaces Law No. (13) of 2007 pertaining to the establishment of Dubai Health Authority and annuls any other legislation that contradicts or challenges its articles. Nevertheless, all bylaws issued pursuant to Law No. (13) of 2007 remain valid until replaced by new bylaws.

The new Law is valid from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.