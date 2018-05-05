UAE relief ship arrives in Yemen

Ahmed Al Neyadi, Head of the Emirates Red Crescent Team in Hadramaut, said in a statement that the latest effort is part of a series of humanitarian operations carried out by sea to implement the UAE's relief, developmental and health projects as part of the 'Year of Zayed' in 2018, in support of Yemen and its people across various sectors. Such efforts, Al Neyadi said, helps to improve the quality of life of locals facing difficult humanitarian and economic conditions as a result of the war launched by the terrorist Houthi militias in the country.

The ERC official pointed out that the UAE continues to respond to calls made by Yemeni authorities across liberated areas for urgent humanitarian intervention. "The UAE has helped and continues to help feed and provide medical assistance to thousands of needy families through its hundreds of aid shipments and development projects," Al Neyadi said.

Shabwa officials expressed their appreciation to the UAE, its leadership and people for their efforts at all levels, particularly in improving the health sector in the goveronrate.