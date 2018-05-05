UAE delegation visits Emirati project to aid Rohingya refugees

Al hossani was briefed by representatives of international organisations in Cox Bazar camp about the humanitarian situation there. He also attended launching of 100 wells, excavated by the ERC and other UAE organbisations to provide clean water to the refugees in the camp.

The visit was made on the sidelines of the 45th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, which will open tomorrow in Dhaka under the theme "Islamic Values for Sustainable Peace, Solidarity and Development."

The UAE delegation to the session is headed by Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Since August 2017, the UAE has provided a total aid worth AED24.3 million (US$6 million) to Rohingya refugees, out of US$ 7 million pledged as assistance during the donors conference last October.

During the conference, the UAE said the barbaric practices experienced by this minority is a shame on humanity, and that these crimes committed against them dishonoured the minimum standards of humanitarian and moral values in keeping the rights of minorities and freedom of religion and belief.

It emphasised the need for the international community to take a common position and immediate action to stop these practices and hold those involved in these crimes accountable.