UAE Armed Forces supports Yemeni Resistance forces take control of strategic mountain range

The National Resistance forces inflicted heavy losses in equipment and personnel among the Houthis and took control of a strategic mountain range on the Mocha-Al Barh intersection, in an operation backed by the Arab Coalition's fighter jets.

The Arab Coalition jet fighters also launched airstrikes against the Houthi positions in Mawza and Al Marir district. The air strikes led to the destruction of military vehicles, killing dozens of the Houthi militia fighters.

A source at the Yemeni National Resistance said that the forces continued their advance, seizing several areas from the Iranian-backed Houthi forces and cutting off their supply lines at the strategic Mocha-Al Barh intersection.

"The countdown for the battle to liberate the remaining Houthi-controlled districts of the Western Coast has begun," he added.