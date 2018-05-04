UAE to take part in Arab Parliament meetings

  • Friday 04, May 2018 in 9:00 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: A delegation of the UAE Federal National Council, FNC, will take part in the 4th session of the 2nd Legislative Chapter of the Arab Parliament and meetings of its permanent and temporary committees, due to convene in Rabat, Morocco, on May 7th- 9th 2018.
The UAE delegation will comprise Jasim Abdullah Al Naqbi, Member of the Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee, Khalid Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Member of the Economic and Financial Affairs Committee, Aysha Salim, Member of the Social, Educational, Cultural, Women and Youth Affairs Committee, and Mohamed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Member of the Foreign and Political Affairs, and National Security Committee.
 
As per the meetings agendas, each committee will discuss issues related to its competencies and responsibilities.