UAE participates in the Arab Cultural Festival in Seoul

Abdulla Saif Al-Nuaimi, the UAE Ambassador to the Republic of South Korea, and members of the UAE diplomatic mission inaugurated the UAE's pavilion at the fair that showcases some of the Emirati traditional handcrafts.

The pavilion has witnessed a large turn out of the visitors from Korea and other countries.

Members of the UAE's diplomatic mission briefed the visitors on the Emirati culture, traditions and social values and provided them with books about the life and legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE.

A video about tourism in the UAE was also screened at the event.