Abdullah bin Zayed visits wildlife sanctuary in New Zealand

The ecosanctuary has a 500-year vision to restore Wellington valley’s forest and freshwater ecosystems as closely as possible to their pre-human state. Through its conservation efforts, the 225 hectare ecosanctuary has reintroduced 18 species of native wildlife back into the area, some of which were previously absent from mainland New Zealand for over 100 years.

Saleh Ahmed Alzreem Al Suwaidi, the UAE Ambassador to New Zealand, and Paul Atkins, Chief Executive of Zealandia, accompanied Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed during the tour of the ecosanctuary.Sheikh Abdullah praised the accomplishments attained by the ecosanctuary conservation project.

Following the end of the tour, Al Suwaidi announced that the UAE - as part of the Year of Zayed initiatives - will provide Zealandia with an AED200,000 grant to support the ecosanctuary's conservation efforts.