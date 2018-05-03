UAE Ambassador meets with Head of Government of Mexico City

The meeting was held in the framework of the following up of agenda of bilateral relations and co-operation between the UAE and the Government of the Mexico City.

During the meeting, held at the headquarters of the Government of Mexico City, the UAE diplomat congratulated Amieva on assuming his new post and wished him success and prosperity for the populations.

The two sides also tackled ways to develop co-operation, following up issues of mutual concern and the available economic, political, cultural opportunities as well as other related fields.