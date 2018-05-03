Abdullah bin Zayed visits Amesbury School in Wellington, New Zealand

Upon his arrival at the school, the students greeted him with the 'Haka', a traditional New Zealand welcome ritual used to greet VIP guests and during important occasions.

Sheikh Abdullah toured the school, which opened in 2012 and inspected the open-plan classrooms enhanced by natural landscapes to support and inspire learning.

He also inspected the school facilities, which are characterised by a flexible learning environment with an indoor-outdoor flow connecting the school buildings, achieving an open and positive interaction with the community.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the school's unique educational model, pointing out that a stimulating learning environment leads to achieving outstanding educational outcomes that achieve sustainable development for communities.

During his visit, Sheikh Abdullah was accompanied by Saleh Ahmed Al Suwaidi, the UAE Ambassador to New Zealand.