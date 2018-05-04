UAE Ambassador to Lebanon receives UN official

During the meeting, held at the embassy, they discussed the importance of the UAE's humanitarian and development role in Lebanon, especially the aid provided to the displaced Syrians and the affected Lebanese as well.

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon stressed the importance of co-operation and co-ordination between the two sides which would contribute to achieving the joint strategic vision.

She also expressed her full readiness to develop a partnership in the best interest of Lebanon.

They also pointed at Al Shamsi's nomination to be for the title of Goodwill Ambassador for the UN Development Programme in Lebanon is a result of his efforts to achieve the vision of the UAE leadership, which deserves appreciation and praise.