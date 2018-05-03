South Africa confirms participation in Expo 2020 Dubai

Dr. Gargash received from Mashatile a message from the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, confirming South Africa's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries, the latest developments in the international and regional arena, ways to further develop cooperation relations in the economic and political fields, as well as other issues of common interest.