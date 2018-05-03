ERC provides suction pumps to sanitation establishment in Aden, Yemen

Salem Al Ameri, Member of the ERC Team in Aden, delivered the 12 suction pumps after their arrival at Aden port on Wednesday.

Zaki Haddad, Deputy Director of the Sanitation Establishment in Aden, said that the pumps, which will be installed in Sheikh Othman, Al Mansoura and Dar Saad districts, will solve the sewage issues in these districts.

He also thanked the ERC for helping to solve the sanitation problem in Aden and its districts.

Last week, the ERC team in Aden delivered six control panels to the sanitation establishment.