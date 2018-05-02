Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation of IPU’s High-level Consultative Group to Counter Terrorism and Extremism

  • Wednesday 02, May 2018 in 11:40 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, has received the High-level Consultative Group to Counter Terrorism and Extremism of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, IPU, in the presence of Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, and Dr. Ali Abdel-Aal, Speaker of Egypt's House of Representatives.
Sheikh Nahyan welcomed the delegation and discussed with them the latest developments in the international arena. He also stressed the importance of international cooperation to fight extremist thoughts and terrorist groups and take comprehensive and effective measures to combat and address them immediately. 
 
Dr. Al Qubaisi said that the visit comes within the framework of Abu Dhabi's hosting of the second meeting of the High-level Consultative Group to Counter Terrorism and Extremism. 
 
She added that the cooperation of the IPU and the United Nations, UN, with various organisations fighting terrorism is an urgent necessity to eradicate this phenomenon, which is a threat to nations, people and future generations. 