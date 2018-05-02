Saif bin Zayed attends UAE Navy Golden Jubilee celebrations

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Pilot Staff-Brigadier Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National and Reserve Service Authority, along with Sheikhs, ministers and senior officers of the Armed Forces also attended the event.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed was received by Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Commander of the UAE Naval Forces.

A military parade was conducted, followed by the UAE national anthem, and verses of the Holy Quran.

The Commander of the UAE Naval Forces delivered a speech where he welcomed Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, adding, "Today, we celebrate 50 years following the historic decision made by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to establish the UAE Navy in May, 1968."

Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan said that the emergence of the UAE Naval Forces came about because of the need for units capable of protecting the nations' maritime and economic interests. "With the passing of years and the diversification of threats, it is necessary to further develop our Naval Forces, to continue ensuring the protection of the nation's interests and protecting the sovereignty of the UAE," he added.

He thanked President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for their continued support, adding that the UAE Navy will continue to strive to protect the nation.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed raised the flag of the UAE announcing the official inauguration of the Corvette naval vessel entering into the UAE Naval Forces fleet.

His Highness also officially inaugurated the Ghantoot Naval Base, which coincides with the celebration of the UAE Armed Forces Unification Day and the Naval Forces Golden Jubilee.

Sheikh Saif unveiled a plaque marking the inauguration of the naval base, which will contribute to enhancing the UAE Naval Forces' capabilities to carry out their duties to protect the security of the homeland and its people.