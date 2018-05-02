UAE is working within international partnerships to combat extremism, says Amal Al Qubaisi

The meeting was attended by Saber Chowdhury, Honorary President of the IPU, and Martin Chungong, Secretary-General of the IPU.

In her speech during the meeting, Dr. Al Qubaisi said that the UAE is working within international partnerships aimed at combating extremism, and has taken several measures to combat its causes and uproot its sources, most notably the establishment of the International Centre of Excellence for Countering Violent Extremism (Hedaya) and Sawab.

She added that spreading tolerance, moderation, openness, acceptance of the other and the values of human coexistence is one of the most important tools to combat extremism and terrorism.

She reaffirmed that these are the moral principles of the Emirati people and their deep-rooted human values, which mirror the reality of our country and the march of its civilisational development established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, sustained by the wise leadership led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.