UAE volunteer doctors treat thousands of workers

Treatments were made available via mobile clinics and a field hospital equipped with advanced medical technologies, as per the best international standards, under the framework of the "Millennial Giving Campaign" and in line with the Year of Zayed.

The volunteer doctors are working in mobile clinics and the field hospital under the supervision of the Zayed Giving Initiative, in cooperation with the Dar Al Ber Society, Sharjah Charity House and the Saudi-German Hospitals Group.

Dr. Reem Othman, Ambassador of Humanitarian Work, stated that the UAE is keen to provide comprehensive healthcare services to workers, as per the directives of the wise leadership, in light of its belief that workers are partners in the country’s development.