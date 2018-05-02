ERC digs well in Al Qubaita, Yemen

  • Wednesday 02, May 2018 in 4:00 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, the humanitarian arm of the UAE, continued its field visits to the various liberated Yemeni governorates, to assess the needs and assist the local people, as per the directives of the UAE leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Despite difficult terrain, the ERC team arrived in Al Qubaita District in Lahej Governorate, which is suffering from a lack of utility services, especially water.
 
The ERC team began digging works for a water well in Al Robou Market, Al Qubaita, which will benefit thousands of residents from scattered villages on the summits of mountains, who are suffering from water scarcity and the effects of drought.
 
The ERC team will provide alternative solutions to the water crisis until the well is completed, including distributing large water tanks for the local residents of Al Qubaita, as well as providing transport vehicles and food parcels, to help them overcome their difficult living conditions.