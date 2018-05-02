ERC digs well in Al Qubaita, Yemen

Despite difficult terrain, the ERC team arrived in Al Qubaita District in Lahej Governorate, which is suffering from a lack of utility services, especially water.

The ERC team began digging works for a water well in Al Robou Market, Al Qubaita, which will benefit thousands of residents from scattered villages on the summits of mountains, who are suffering from water scarcity and the effects of drought.

The ERC team will provide alternative solutions to the water crisis until the well is completed, including distributing large water tanks for the local residents of Al Qubaita, as well as providing transport vehicles and food parcels, to help them overcome their difficult living conditions.