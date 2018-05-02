Abdullah bin Zayed meets with New Zealand's Deputy PM

During the meeting, the two sides discussed means to advance relations between the UAE and New Zealand, and to strengthen frameworks of cooperation across various sectors, including the trade and investment, energy and renewables, and food security. They also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, along with issues of mutual concern.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed the UAE's keenness to enhance cooperation with New Zealand.

Peters welcomed His Highness, praising the close bilateral ties between the two countries that seek to further enhance bilateral ties.

The two sides signed a partnership agreement between the governments of the UAE and New Zealand. They also witness the signing of an agreement on the exchange of information and cooperation in the banking sector between the UAE Central Bank and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

Sheikh Abdullah was also briefed on the New Zealand pavilion design and layout for Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting was attended by Saleh Ahmed Alzreem Al Suwaidi, the UAE Ambassador to New Zealand.