Abdullah bin Zayed meets New Zealand's Minister of Justice

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral ties between the two countries and means of enhancing them across various sectors.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed highlighted the depth of relations between the UAE and New Zealand, expressing his hope for further development and advancement.

Minister Little welcomed Sheikh Abdullah, praising the UAE's leadership vision and the great development witnessed by the country.

On the sidelines of the meeting and in conjunction with the Year of Zayed, Sheikh Abdullah paid tribute to the Minister of Justice's late father, for his services to the UAE in the Trucial States forces in Al Ain in the 1950s and 60s. His Highness extended a letter of thanks to the Little family in recognition of the great services provided by their father, who contributed to enhancing security and stability in the region.

This move comes in line with the UAE's keenness to honour individuals who worked with the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, during the Year of Zayed, which marks the centennial birth of the great leader, and his vision based on the principles of tolerance, peace and prosperity.

Earlier this year, Sheikh Abdullah honoured the family of the late Dr. Katsuhiko Takahashi, a pioneering Japanese architect who played a principal role in drawing the Master Plan of Abu Dhabi under the close guidance of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in the 1960s.

The meeting was attended by Saleh Ahmed Alzreem Al Suwaidi, the UAE Ambassador to New Zealand.