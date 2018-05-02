TRA waives video call application fees for 'People of Determination'

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, TRA Director-General, affirmed the importance of providing people with special needs full support to enhance their participation and integration into the society. The efforts are in line with the directives of the country's leadership, as well as UAE's Vision 2021, which focuses on the welfare of citizens, raising living standards and the happiness indicators in the community as a whole.

Al Mansoori said, "Our efforts are inspired by our long tradition of social integration, equal opportunities and care for all citizens."

Saleh Al Abdooli, Chief Executive Officer of Etisalat Group, said, "Etisalat is honored to be an integral part of this noble national initiative by providing monthly subscriptions for audio and video packages offered through the CM’e and BOTIM applications for people with hearing disabilities, free of charge, in conjunction with Arab Deaf Week."

This initiative is part of a series of services that Etisalat has offered People of Determination, Al Abdooli said, which in the past included 50% discounts on various packages.