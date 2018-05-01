Amal Al Qubaisi, discuss strengthening of parliamentary relations with US Judiciary Committee

At the start of the meeting, she welcomed the delegation and highlighted the importance of the strategic bilateral relations between the UAE and the US.

The meeting also witnessed a discussion on the friendship and cooperation between the two countries, as well as the means of strengthening and developing them, to serve their mutual interests.

Dr. Al Qubaisi noted the importance of the signing a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to establish a parliamentary friendship committee between both sides, due to its role in strengthening their relations and coordinating their positions in parliamentary events, in light of their aligned positions on various issues.

The delegation highlighted the desire of the US to strengthen its relations with the UAE, which will serve their interests while praising the country’s level of coexistence, tolerance and safety that they witnessed during their visit.

Goodlatte invited Dr. Al Qubaisi to visit the US House of Representatives, due to the importance of these visits in exchanging expertise and consolidating the relations between both parliaments.