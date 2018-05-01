Amal Al Qubaisi, discuss strengthening of parliamentary relations with US Judiciary Committee

  • Tuesday 01, May 2018 in 11:30 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, received on Tuesday, at the FNC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, a delegation from the United States, US, House of Representatives, headed by Senator Bob Goodlatte, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee of the US House of Representatives, who are currently visiting the country.
At the start of the meeting, she welcomed the delegation and highlighted the importance of the strategic bilateral relations between the UAE and the US.
 
The meeting also witnessed a discussion on the friendship and cooperation between the two countries, as well as the means of strengthening and developing them, to serve their mutual interests.
 
Dr. Al Qubaisi noted the importance of the signing a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to establish a parliamentary friendship committee between both sides, due to its role in strengthening their relations and coordinating their positions in parliamentary events, in light of their aligned positions on various issues.
 
The delegation highlighted the desire of the US to strengthen its relations with the UAE, which will serve their interests while praising the country’s level of coexistence, tolerance and safety that they witnessed during their visit.
 
Goodlatte invited Dr. Al Qubaisi to visit the US House of Representatives, due to the importance of these visits in exchanging expertise and consolidating the relations between both parliaments.