UN thanks Sheikha Fatima for reactivating refugee women fund

The Fund for Refugee Women was reactivated through a US$1 million contribution that will support South Sudanese refugee women in Uganda.

The High Commissioner met with Dr. Hamdan Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) on behalf of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, and commended ERC’s role in responding to humanitarian crises in the Middle East and globally. He also lauded the efforts of Dr. Maitha Al Shamsi, Minister of State, who has been spearheading the Fund for Refugee Women on behalf of Sheikha Fatima.

Toby Harward, UNHCR’s Head of Office in Abu Dhabi highlighted the importance of this cooperation in enhancing the living conditions of refugees, he said, "I would like to express our deep appreciation and thanks to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation and the United Arab Emirates for their continuous support to the forcibly displaced, and their commitment towards the provision of humanitarian aid and sustainable development."

He added, "Initiatives such as the Fund for Refugee women are particularly important, not only because women represent almost 50% of the world’s refugees, but because they often face heightened challenges and risks while displaced."

Earlier this week, UNHCR and ERC signed an agreement for the implementation of livelihood projects, such as agriculture and animal husbandry, for South Sudanese refugees. The agreement, which is expected to benefit over 41,500 refugees, 60% of whom are women, is an affirmation of the growing cooperation between UNHCR and ERC, including through enhancing the resilience and empowering refugee women and girls.

UNHCR hopes its cooperation with ERC will continue to mobilise much-needed funding that addresses overarching humanitarian challenges in the region and globally.

The Fund for Refugee Women was launched by Sheikha Fatima on 21st March 2000, marking Mother’s Day in the Middle East, to support and provide care for refugee women and their children. The Fund is one of Her Highness's many humanitarian initiatives.