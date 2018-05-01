UAE cements position as regional hub for digital entrepreneurship

Sheikh Hamdan added that the UAE has embraced advanced strategies for promoting creativity and enabling successful enterprise in emerging sectors, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The outstanding investor response and rankings that Dubai and the UAE have received regionally and globally validate its knowledge-economy strategies as envisioned in the UAE Centennial Plan, said Sheikh Hamdan.

Dubai will continue to offer a globally competitive environment for innovation and further enhance ease of business to cement its position as a preferred investment destination in line with the Centennial Plan and the Dubai Plan 2021, the Dubai Crown Prince explained.

Speaking about the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence and the Emirates Blockchain Strategy, Sheikh Hamdan said, "Greater transparency across processes and regulations along with innovation and emphasis on sustainable business growth, as directed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, have significantly improved investor confidence in the emirate. The emirate is also pioneering digital innovations in the region as part of a national initiative."

"Artificial intelligence and blockchain are already redefining existing service models and processes, while also transforming the entrepreneurial landscape. Dubai and the UAE provide the ideal platform for innovative entrepreneurs and digital startups to grow globally. We are already seeing successful outcomes," His Highness said, commenting on the ‘State of Digital Investments in MENA (Middle East & North Africa) 2013-2017’ report.