Nahyan bin Zayed, Saif bin Zayed visit EHC pavilion at ADIBF 2018

At the pavilion, Sheikh Nahyan viewed the collectables on display of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, also visited the pavilion and expressed his admiration for the club’s publications, which document Emirati and Arab heritage, as well as for the collectables of Sheikh Zayed.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan also visited the pavilion and expressed his admiration for Sheikh Zayed’s collectables.

The visitors and scholars who visited the pavilion also expressed their appreciation for the club’s efforts to document Emirati and Arab heritage.