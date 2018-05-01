Nahyan bin Zayed, Saif bin Zayed visit EHC pavilion at ADIBF 2018

  • Tuesday 01, May 2018 in 10:45 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, visited the Emirates Heritage Club, EHC, pavilion at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, ADIBF, 2018.
At the pavilion, Sheikh Nahyan viewed the collectables on display of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
 
Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, also visited the pavilion and expressed his admiration for the club’s publications, which document Emirati and Arab heritage, as well as for the collectables of Sheikh Zayed.
 
Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan also visited the pavilion and expressed his admiration for Sheikh Zayed’s collectables.
 
The visitors and scholars who visited the pavilion also expressed their appreciation for the club’s efforts to document Emirati and Arab heritage. 