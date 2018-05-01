ERC launches Ramadan campaign

The ERC made this statement during a press conference, which was held today at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, to launch the details of its expanded Ramadan campaign.

Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Deputy Secretary-General for Local Affairs at the ERC, said that this year’s campaign coincides with the Year of Zayed and will witnesses more charity activities for the entire community, to honour the memory of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Al Mansouri added that the ERC’s local and international programmes and activities have witnessed significant growth, due to the directives of the wise leadership and the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The ERC’s statement noted that 884,670 people in the UAE will benefit from its Ramadan programmes, and 850,770 people will benefit from its Ramadan Iftar projects in 202 locations around the country while another 14,400 people will benefit from its Ramadan Mir projects, which will provide food to needy families. Another 16,500 people will benefit from its Zakat Al Fitr projects and a further 3,000 will benefit from its Eid clothes projects inside the country, he added.

Outside the UAE, 467,500 people in over 70 countries will benefit from the ERC’s Ramadan programmes, and 327,500 will benefit from its Ramadan Iftar project. Another 110,000 will also benefit from its Zakat Al Fitr projects and 30,000 will benefit from its Eid clothes projects, he further added.

The ERC stated that it has allocated around 194 locations inside the country to collect donations, including mosques, shopping malls, popular markets and places with many people, along with other locations. A total of 49 of these locations are in Abu Dhabi, 30 are in Bani Yas, 42 are in Al Ain, five are in Al Dhafra, 23 are in Dubai, 11 are in Sharjah, six are in Ajman, five are in Umm Al Qaiwain, 11 are in Ras al-Khaimah, and 12 are in Fujairah.