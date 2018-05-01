Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates 200 MW first stage of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park Phase 3

The solar park is one of the major projects that the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, is implementing based on the Independent Power Producer, IPP, system in partnership with a consortium led by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, Masdar, and EDF Group, through its subsidiary EDF Energies Nouvelles. The second and third stages of the third phase, which have a capacity of 300MW each, will be completed in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and number of Ministers and Director Generals of Dubai government departments.