ERC concludes cleaning campaign in Aden

In its fifth and final day on Monday, local volunteers and ERC representatives cleaned the main neighbourhoods and streets in the districts of Al-Mualla and Khormaksar.









The clean-up campaign aimed to also raise environmental awareness and highlight the importance of up-keeping the city's aesthetics. The campaign included painting, cleaning, landscaping and installing lightning in the entrances and exits of Al-Mualla, stretching 1,000 metres.









Mohammed Nasr Al Shazly, Under-Secretary of Aden Governorate and Head of the Cleaning Campaign, thanked the ERC team for supporting the people and the city of Aden.