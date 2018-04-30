UNRWA welcomes UAE’s donation of US$50 million to Palestine refugees

The UAE’s donation aims to support the UNRWA during the most serious financial crisis in its history, as well as to maintain its key services that it provides to 5.4 million Palestine refugees in the Middle East.

Pierre Krahenbuhl, Commissioner-General of the UNRWA, who praised the decision, said, "The UAE is a valued and dynamic partner in supporting the UNRWA’s efforts to support the dignity and rights of Palestine refugees. I am grateful for this announcement, which confirms the UAE’s commitment to our mandate and provides hope for Palestine refugees."

"I would like to take this opportunity to honour the UAE during the Year of Zayed, which marks the centenary of the birth of its founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan," Krahenbuhl added.

The partnership between the UAE and the UNRWA plays a key role in empowering young Palestine refugees, as well as developing skills and providing opportunities. The UAE’s trust in the agency is a source of encouragement and incentive, to strive for innovation and creativity.

The UNRWA also has key partnerships with Dubai Cares and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, as well as other Emirati institutions, and is looking forward to further developing its cooperation.