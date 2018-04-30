Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed receive two copies of "Umm Kulthum in Abu Dhabi"

The book is a new historical publication from the NA that was launched for the Year of Zayed during the 28th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2018, as part of the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and the NA’s efforts to document the UAE’s history, including through the book, "Umm Kulthum in Abu Dhabi," which highlights an important stage of the country’s modern cultural history.

In 1971, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan invited the artist, Umm Kulthum, to participate in the celebrations that were held at the end of November 1971 to celebrate the 5th day of coronation and the establishment of the UAE. Umm Kulthum answered the invitation and came as a guest, and held two concerts where she performed her latest songs.

She also visited Sheikh Zayed at the Al Manhal Palace while Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), held a special celebration on the occasion of her visit to Abu Dhabi.

The "Umm Kulthum in Abu Dhabi" book documents this important artistic, cultural and civilisational event with pictures. It follows the different stops of the visit, from Umm Kulthum leaving Cairo Airport to reaching Abu Dhabi Airport as well as the first concert sponsored and attended by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and many sheikhs, ministers, officials and senior visitors who came from outside the country.

The pictures also document Umm Kulthum’s visit to Al Manhal Palace to greet Sheikh Zayed. The book is considered one of the important publications, which the National Archives documents through the many historical stages in the UAE’s modern history.

Novelist Mohammed Al Murr, who supervised the editing of the book, wrote an additional foreword, which explains the historical background of Umm Kulthum’s visit to Abu Dhabi as it came during the most important stage of the country’s modern history. A golden stage, which was started by the late Sheikh Zayed setting up an office in the emirate of Abu Dhabi and announcing the establishment of the UAE the dream of Zayed, the founding leaders, and the people of the UAE.