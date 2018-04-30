Mohammed bin Rashid meets business leaders attending ‘Dubai Majlis’

His Highness’s remarks came as he met with business leaders and investors representing major international companies attending the ‘Dubai Majlis- Business Leaders Forum for Economic Growth with High Impact’ at Qasr Al Bahr in Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the attendees at the event, and said that the UAE is keen to establish a strong dialogue with international firms to highlight new opportunities that can lead to productive partnerships, and help investors expand their business in the region using the UAE as a hub.

His Highness also said that the UAE is committed to supporting the international investment community by providing a conducive environment that ensures a high level of security and transparency. He also said that tolerance, peaceful coexistence and openness were key to the UAE’s success.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also attended part of the discussions at the Forum that saw the participation of more than 100 business leaders and heads of government entities. His Highness also discussed ways of promoting small and medium enterprises. At the event, he was briefed about the 40 proposals presented by business leaders that highlight priorities for the next phase of growth.