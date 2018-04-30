Mohamed bin Zayed, Japan PM discuss ties, regional developments

The two sides also reviewed regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest. Discussions were held during official talks on Monday between the two sides at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed Prime Minister Abe's visit to the UAE, expressing his hope that the visit will further develop the path of the distinguished and historic relations between the two countries, and widen the horizons of cooperation between them.

"We are honoured to have you in the UAE. This visit is of crucial importance, highlighting the distinguished ties between the UAE and Japan," His Highness said, adding that the presence of the Japanese Prime Minister has enabled cooperation further across corporations hailing from the two nations.

Sheikh Mohamed stressed that UAE-Japan ties are of a strategic nature based on a long history of cooperation and understanding. These ties are based on strong foundations and mutual respect, making them a model of diplomatic relations between nations, working together for the interests of the two countries and peoples, His Highness continued.