Abdullah bin Zayed receives special envoy of Chinese President

During the meeting, held at the ministry, they reviewed the existing cooperation between the UAE and China and ways to enhance bilateral relations in the best interest of the two countries. They also exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments, as well as issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Jiechi, while highlighting the strong historic ties between the UAE and China and the constant keenness on boosting cooperation between the two countries.

Jiechi praised the strong relations between the UAE and China and stressed the importance of mutual visits between the two countries, which would contribute to developing bilateral relations in all domains.

Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Mohammed Sharaf Al Hashemi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Economic and Commercial Affairs, attended the meeting.