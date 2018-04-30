Abdullah bin Zayed receives special envoy of Chinese President

  • Monday 30, April 2018 in 7:45 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received on Monday President Xi Jinping's Special Representative, Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee Yang Jiechi.
During the meeting, held at the ministry, they reviewed the existing cooperation between the UAE and China and ways to enhance bilateral relations in the best interest of the two countries. They also exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments, as well as issues of mutual interest.
 
Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Jiechi, while highlighting the strong historic ties between the UAE and China and the constant keenness on boosting cooperation between the two countries.
 
Jiechi praised the strong relations between the UAE and China and stressed the importance of mutual visits between the two countries, which would contribute to developing bilateral relations in all domains.
 
Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Mohammed Sharaf Al Hashemi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Economic and Commercial Affairs, attended the meeting.