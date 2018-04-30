ERC supports University of Aden celebration

Al Tayb Al Shamsi, Deputy Director of ERC's Mission in Aden, attended the event with the university's provost, deans, faculty members and local government leaders, as well as a large number of students.

The university officials commended the generous support provided by the UAE, through its humanitarian arm, the ERC, to the academic institution and to the Yemeni people in general.

Al Shamsi said that such events are very beneficial for the students and are part of the efforts aimed at normalising life in Yemen and giving its people the hope for a better life.